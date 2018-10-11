Cricket

India Vs West Indies: India 12-man squad announced for Hyderabad Test; Mayank Agarwal ignored

By
India Vs West Indies: Team India announced for Hyderabad Test; Mayank Agarwals wait continues

Hyderabad, Oct 11: On the eve of the second Test match against West Indies, India have announced their 12-member squad on Thursday (October 11) here. The Indian team management has decided to go with an unchanged squad that was announced for the first match against the Windies.

Contrary to popular belief, the Indian team management hasn't made any changes to the side and dashed the hopes of Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal getting his debut cap. Mayank was included in the Indian squad for the two-match series but he will be warming the benches in the second Test as well.

Many felt that the 27-year-old Bangalore cricketer would find a place in the list of probables on Thursday after 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw was handed over his debut cap in the previous game against a lower-ranked Windies side.

Here's the 12-member squad that has been announced for the Hyderabad Test: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Going with the squad, it seems Shardul will be omitted on Friday as skipper Kohli would look to play with an unchanged side.

    Thursday, October 11, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
