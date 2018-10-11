India Vs West Indies: India 12-man squad announced for Hyderabad Test; Mayank Agarwal ignored

Contrary to popular belief, the Indian team management hasn't made any changes to the side and dashed the hopes of Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal getting his debut cap. Mayank was included in the Indian squad for the two-match series but he will be warming the benches in the second Test as well.

Many felt that the 27-year-old Bangalore cricketer would find a place in the list of probables on Thursday after 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw was handed over his debut cap in the previous game against a lower-ranked Windies side.

Here's the 12-member squad that has been announced for the Hyderabad Test: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Team India for the 2nd Test against Windies at Hyderabad 🇮🇳 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QMgNm6jf4Q — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018

Going with the squad, it seems Shardul will be omitted on Friday as skipper Kohli would look to play with an unchanged side.