India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard make unwanted captaincy record in Vizag ODI

The second one-day international between India and West Indies at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam saw a unique record in the making on Wednesday (December 18). In the game, the captains from both the teams were out for a golden duck for the first time in an ODI.

Kohli was dismissed first ball by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard before India went on to pile on 387-5 in the second match of the series, openers Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) blasting centuries.

Pollard was then given a taste of his own medicine when the all-rounder was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami in a brief visit to the middle as India registered an emphatic 107-run series-levelling victory.

After losing the match in Vizag, Pollard lamented that leaking too many runs in the death overs proved costly for them and even lauded the opening partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, which laid a solid foundation for the Indians to pile up a huge total.

"I thought we gave away too many runs at the back end, in the last 20 overs. We were a bit indisciplined towards the end of the 50 overs. We thought and saw that it will be a good wicket. They were able to get away from us at the back end. But it also showed, in order to win they have to score big against us. It was a matter of execution for us. We were not able to execute our plans how we want to. 40-50 runs less, it might have been little different.

"Rohit batted well and so did KL Rahul. That allowed the other batsmen to play freely (in the death overs) with the platform laid. There are some youngsters and there are some talented ones, I have spoken about them again and again. Pooran we got a glimpse of him tonight. Nothing happens overnight, it's about putting the pieces of puzzle together, it's work in progress. Didn't spend much time in there. We deserve to go out with a bang, our heads and shoulders are still high. We'll come back and fight hard in a couple of days. Virat hasn't had a great time in this series, so he would look to come hard against us in the final game," said Pollard.

Kohli commended his team's batting in the last three three games, including the Wankheded T20I.

"I think what has been good in the last three games including the one at Wankhede and first two ODIs, we have batted pretty well in the first half. Batting second has never been an issue. We're one of the top sides, if not the best, while chasing. It is always good to see the team getting 40-50 extra than what you would've thought at the start of the game. I think it all boils down to the good foundation. Rohit and KL were outstanding, the opening partnership set it up."

The skipper also praised young Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for their explosive cameos, "Shreyas and Rishabh, the way they played and scored 55 runs in that two overs. It was fantastic hitting. Credit has to go to openers. Look, the more we get confident while batting first in T20 cricket, we can really go out there and express ourselves. It's been very nice to see the way we batted first especially after losing the toss. It shows we're not reliant on the toss. We want to bat the opposition out of the game if we bat first."