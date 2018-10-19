India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli in line to break these ODI records

New Delhi, Oct 19: Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli will once again be in the spotlight as the five-ODI series against West Indies starts on Sunday (October 21). The 29-year-old cricketer, who tops the ODI rankings, would be the most sought-after player in the limited-overs' home series against Windies.

India face the Windies in the first ODI at Guwahati where the Men In Blue have started practising.

The Delhi cricketer, who was rested during the Asia Cup 2018, is in line to break a plethora of records in the upcoming series if he gets to play all five games. Kohli will be the biggest crowd puller for the series.

Here Mykhel looks at the records that the 29-year-old can break in the series:

The 10,000 Club 221 runs more required by Kohli to complete 10,000 ODI runs. With 9779 runs, Kohli is all set to join Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11363 runs), Rahul Dravid (10889 runs) and MS Dhoni (10123 runs) to become the fifth Indian to enter the elite club. Overall, he will be the 13th batsman to join the prestigious club. Surpass Steve Waugh! 285 runs needed to overtake legendary Australia batsman Steve Waugh in terms of international runs scored across all formats. Combining runs in T2OIs, Tests, and ODIs, Kohli has amassed 18,212 runs. Surpassing Sachin's tally 187 runs more and the Indian captain will be the highest scoring batsman in an India-West Indies ODI encounter, surpassing Sachin's tally of 1573 runs in 39 ODIs. Kohli so far has managed to score 1387 runs in 27 matches. 50 Fifties 2 fifties required by Kohli to become the seventh Indian batsman to notch up 50 half-centuries in ODIs after Sachin, Ganguly, Dravid, Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Yuvraj Singh. 1000 ODI runs in 2018 Kohli needs 251 more runs to complete 1000 ODI runs in 2018, joining England's Jonny Bairstow as the only other batsman. Kohli has already completed 1000 Test runs earlier in the Test series against West Indies. 1000+ ODI runs in a year for 6th occasion 6th time that Kohli will complete 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year if he manages those 251 runs and will hence equal Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting's tally of most 1000-plus runs in the calendar year in the format. Sachin holds the record of most such scores - seven times.