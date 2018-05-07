India will not play Day/Night Test in Australia: BCCI writes to CA

With Indian team management, headed by chief coach Ravi Shastri, intimating the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the team will take at least 18 months to prepare for the Day/Night Test, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was told to pass on the message to CA chief executive James Sutherland.

Cricket Australia wanted the opening Test at Adelaide from December 6-10 to be a pink ball Test match. "I am directed to say by the Committee of Administrators that India would begin to play in the format only in about a year's time. Under the circumstances, I regret to say that the proposed D/N test cannot be played and all tests will have to have the conventional structure," Chaudhary wrote in his e-mail to Sutherland.

Last week, Sutherland had told a radio station in Australia that India's reluctance to play the pink ball Test was primarily because of their urge to win the series. Australia has not lost a single Test match under lights played at home. On the other hand, among Indian players, only Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have played Day/Night pink ball matches in Duleep Trophy.