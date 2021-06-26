India women vs England women 1st ODI: Dream11, Possible 11, India timing, Live streaming details

The ODI series will begin on Sunday (June 26) and this would provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who would be suitable for the women's 50-over World Cup set to be played next year.

Earlier this year, the Indian side lost the limited-overs series (both ODIs and T20Is) against South Africa and this showed how the side needs to up their game.

Smriti Mandhana has been able to provide good starts at the top with a good strike rate, but once she is dismissed, the middle-order has struggled to score runs at a brisk pace and this has resulted in India not being able to post a total of more than the 250-run mark.

However, Shafali Verma has now found a place in the ODI setup and she has the potential to set the stage on fire. Even if she stays for 15 overs at the crease, the side would have around 70-80 runs on the board.

The last series against South Africa is proof enough of how the Indian side needs to reinvent their batting in the middle-order and the runs need to come at a brisk pace.

It is safe to say that this series against England will help India gauge their preparation for next year's World Cup.

Here's essential details like preview, TV timing, live streaming, dream 11 etc.

1. Match day

June 27 (Sunday).

2. Match time

3.30 PM IST

3. TV and Live streaming

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV.

4. Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

5. Possible plying 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Indrani Roy (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (Wk), Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt.

6. Dream 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt.