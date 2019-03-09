Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India women vs England women, 3rd T20I: India snatch defeat to surrender series 3-0

By
England wrapped the T20I series 3-0
England wrapped the T20I series 3-0

Guwahati, March 9: India snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as England beat the hosts by one run in the third and final women's Twenty20I, completing a series whitewash here on Saturday (March 9).

Chasing England's modest 119 for six, the Indians had only themselves to blame as they were on course to register a consolation win after having lost the first two matches.

India needed just three runs from the final over with veteran Mithali Raj well set at the crease on 30 off 32 balls, but the ODI skipper was left stranded at the other end and didn't get an opportunity to face a single delivery in the final over of Kate Cross (2/18).

Bharati Fulmali (5 off 13) was guilty of wasting the opening three deliveries of the final over before handing Cross her first wicket, a straight forward catch to Anya Shrubsole at mid-off while trying to clear the in-field.

It was an insensible display of batting from the Indian lower-order as new batswoman Anuja Patil too try to go for a big shot in the next delivery instead of giving the strike back to Mithali, in the process getting brilliantly stumped by Amy Jones.

From three off six balls, the equation became three off one for India and Shikha Pandey could only steal a single, even as Mitahli helplessly watched the drama unfold from the other end. Besides Mithali, skipper Smriti Mandhana smashed a quick-fire 58 off 39 balls at the top to keep India one step ahead in the chase.

While Mandhana decorated her innings with eight boundaries and one six, Mithali's unbeaten knock was laced with four hits to the fence. With the series already in their pocket, England women earlier posted a modest 119 for six from their 20 overs after electing to bat.

Tammy Beaumont (29) and Danielle Wyatt (24) got England off to a flying start, stitching 51 runs for the opening stand. Besides the duo, wicket-keeper Amy Jones made a 21-ball 26.

The off-spin duo of Anuja Patil (2/13) and Harleen Deol (2/13) put the brakes in the middle-overs for India. India lost the first T20 by 41 runs before suffering a five-wicket defeat in the second match to hand England the series. India had earlier won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue