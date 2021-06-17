India Women vs England Women: England declare 1st innings at 396/9 in one-off Test against India

India women vs England women: Spinner Sneh Rana dedicates three-wicket haul to her father

Resuming at the overnight score of 269 for six, England lost Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the morning session but Sophia Dunkley continued to frustrate the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 74.

England added 127 runs to their overnight score. Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole (47) shared valuable 70 runs for the ninth wicket.

Debutant off-spinner Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4/131, while Deepti Sharma (3/65) too impressed with the ball. India are playing their first Test in nearly seven years.

Brief Scores:

England Women: 396/9 decl in 121.2 overs. (H Knight 95, Sophia Dunkley 74 not out, Tammy Beaumont 66; Sneh Rana 4/131, Deepti Sharma 3/65).