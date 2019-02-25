India women vs England women: Mithali and company win ODI series with ease

1. The match story

England won the toss and asked India to bowl. But nothing went as per England's plan as Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey bagged four wickets each as India bundled out England for 161 in 41.1 overs. Poonam Yadav chipped in with two wickets. Natalie Sciver was the highest scorer for England with 85 runs off 109 balls. In reply, Smriti Mandhana (63) notched up her 15th ODI half-century while Mithali Raj and Punam Raut made 47 and 32 respectively to help India chased down the target with 53 balls to spare.

2. Heather Knight, England captain

"We've lost too many wickets early in both games, and you can't win games when that happens. It was a used wicket so we thought of batting first because it is difficult to score on a used surface. It comes down to the 160, we didn't deserve to win from there. Props to Nat Sciver though, her innings doesn't deserve to be on the losing side. Laura Marsh got injured in game 1, so we've missed her spin bowling. But I don't think it's our bowlers fault to lose the game. We need to start better with the bat, we train brilliantly, so we just need to put up scores we are capable of."

3. Mithali Raj, India captain

"Wanted some of the young girls to get exposure, and even the spinners are enjoying here because outside India it's not easy for them. Playing at home, at 9am, the first half is very important even if you choose to bat. Later on, the wicket eases out, because the pitches here are well rolled. Form comes and goes for players, so important for players to do really well when they are in form. I was a bit disappointed with the 10th wicket partnership England got, but I guess, 150-odd, I knew we were always there."

4. Jhulan Goswami, man of the match

"My role was to give early breakthroughs and to stick to my plans, and I was happy to bowl in the right areas. Wanted to consistently do that, and hope the batsmen make an error too. When you're bowling in a Powerplay, then you need to have a second plan. Can't just use one stock ball, so was just trying to enjoy the bowling. As long as you're playing, nerves will always be there. It will always help you to do better."