India women vs England women: Spinner Sneh Rana dedicates three-wicket haul to her father

The two off-spinners - both debutants took five wickets between them as England trembled from 230/2 to 269/6 at stumps.

Sneh Rana, who made her last India appearance way back in February 2016 said she just played on her strength and dedicated the effort to her father, who had passed away a couple of months back.

"My father passed away two months back. It was an emotional moment for me to make my Test debut. Whatever I have done so far and will do from here on, it will all be dedicated to my father."

"I tried to bowl on my strength and it worked out," Rana said in the post-match press conference." "The pitch was slow early on, and it helped us spinners because it was turning a bit right from the start," she added. When asked about how will the pitch react on the second day, the debutant off-spinner mentioned, "It's a good wicket to bat on. It will remain the same."

Sneh has been the Railways off-spin-bowling allrounder for quite some time and she credited the selection to the Indian team to her consistent performances in domestic cricket. Rana was the highest wicket-taker in the Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21, with 18 wickets at an average of 12.66.

"I got an injury that's why I got away from cricket for one year. But I played domestic from there on and with the performance in the domestic circuit I was able to come back after 5 years in the Indian team," she said.

English side who were looking quite formidable as the skipper Heather Knight (95) and Tammy Beaumont (66) struck the fifties but as Sneh and Deepti struck in quick succession for India to get Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Knight, and Georgia Elwiss - England's innings started to go downhill pretty quickly.

At stumps, Katherine Brunt and Sophia Dunkley were unbeaten at the crease. For the hosts, Brunt and Dunkley are still batting on 7 and 12 respectively.