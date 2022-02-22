India Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh blasts fastest ODI fifty by an Indian

She achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth ODI against New Zealand here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Ghosh brought up her fifty off just 26 balls with the help of four 4s and four 6s. She departed after playing a knock of 52.

The fourth ODI was curtailed to 20-overs per side after rain played spoilsport. Earlier, Amelia Kerr played a knock of 68 runs from 33 balls with the help of 11 fours and 1 six as New Zealand posted 191/5 against India.

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine also played useful innings of 41 and 32 as the White Ferns posted a score of more than the 190-run mark.

Amy Satterthwaite also chipped in with a knock of 32 runs from 16 balls. For India, Renuka Singh returned with two wickets.

Halliday ruled out, in quarantine

New Zealand batter Brooke Halliday is unavailable for selection for the remainder of the ongoing series against India after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days.

Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.

Both Halliday and her partner have followed all government and team health protocols.

Fellow New Zealand players Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, and Fran Jonas are unavailable for ODI 4.

Green and Jonas both sustained lacerations to their right hands and will continue to be monitored over the coming days.

Tahuhu will miss ODI 4, as a precaution, after she left the field in ODI 3. She is available as a substitute fielder in ODI 4, if required.

The New Zealand head coach Bob Carter said the team was rallying around Halliday and the injured players.

"This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke. But she's remaining upbeat, and as a team, we're supporting her and checking in on her by phone, etc," said Carter in an official release.