Indian legends support 'four-day' Tests in women's cricket, advise one-off Test in full-fledged series

Citing the example of a possible interesting game between India and Australia had it been a five-day affair, Australia coach Matthew Mott and England captain Heather Knight suggested the time is ripe for making the chance.

The Day/Night Test between India and Australia was played in Gold Coast with the rain playing a spoilsport and washing out nearly 100 overs of play. Had it not been the case, the game would have certainly seen a result.

"It's the five days for me," said Mott after the drawn Test. The Aussie coach also spoke about the need for five day Tests after the 2019 women's Ashes Test.

"The last couple of Tests we've lost a full day, so you are essentially playing a three-day game on a surface that doesn't have any wear and tear so it is difficult.

"Had this game gone another day, I think we'd have seen a very good Test. A little more time in the game would certainly help everyone. If you are going to devote that time, I don't think it's a lot to ask for one extra day."

India, who played their first long-format game against Australia in 15 years, had also drawn their last Test against England in June. That was their first red-ball game in seven years.

As per the current rules, 100 overs can be bowled in a day over four days, 10 more than the men's Test. "The four-day format is fine for now. We played three-day games back in the day. As it is, there are only three countries (India, Australia, England) that are playing Tests in women's cricket at the moment and India just started playing again.

However, former India women's captain Diana Edulji has backed the four-day format as there's a difference of just 50 odd overs between a five-day Test and a four-day Test.

"If it wasn't for the rain in Gold Coast, there would have been a result in this game also. Anyway, you are allowed 100 overs in a day which makes 400 overs for the game, only 50 less than the men's game," Edulji told PTI.

Edulji opined the focus instead should be on making a one-off Test part of the full-fledged series and restart red-ball cricket on the domestic circuit. Another former India captain, Shantha Rangaswamy, echoed Edulji's views.

"Results should come in four days only. It is more than enough. There was too much time lost to the weather in this game.

"Instead, the focus should be on more countries playing the longer format. BCCI and Jay Shah must be congratulated here for resuming Tests for women and it is likely to be a regular feature in our series with England and Australia going forward," said Shantha, who is also a member of BCCI Apex Council and former chief selector.

"Whenever a Test happens in India, I would want it to be in a smaller centre which can draw more crowd. Also, it would be ideal if red-ball cricket is restarted for the players to get used to the multi-day format," she added.

(With PTI inputs)