Indian Premier League 2022: Full List of Captains of all 10 teams; oldest and youngest skipper in IPL 15

1. Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni

Age: 40 years

Former India cricketer and legendary captain will once again be leading the franchise in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

MS Dhoni-led CSK to their record fourth IPL triumph last year and the 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman would be eager to start the new edition on a positive note.

MS Dhoni also happens to be the most capped player in the IPL history with 220 games under his belt so far.

2. Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Age: 34 years

The India captain will be leading the five-time champion side in IPL 2022. Rohit Sharma has been the captain of Mumbai Indians in all five title triumphs and the Mumbaikar would be eyeing sixth IPL glory. Having played 213 matches in the home-grown domestic T20 tournament, Rohit will also be looking to send a statement with his bat. On April 30, Rohit will turn 35 and the right-handed batsman will be the third oldest captain in this edition.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Age: 37

The Royal Challengers Bangalore took a lot of time to reveal their captain for this edition of the tournament. The Bangalore-based franchise showed faith in the seasoned campaigner from South Africa for this job after their star player Virat Kohli gave up captaincy. Du Plessis - who has led the Proteas in the past across all formats - is known for his understanding of the game. His consistency to score runs in the Indian conditions will help the 37-year-old lead by example. With Du Plessis, RCB will be hoping to end the title draught.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Kane Williamson (NZ)

Age: 31

The Hyderabad-based franchise will once again be led by their inspirational skipper Kane Williamson. The New Zealand captain led his national side to the T20 World Cup final last year and the team management will be hoping Williamson does the same for his IPL franchise as well. It was a forgettable year for the Orange Army in 2021 as nothing went in the team's favour last year. A new-look SRH, will be hoping for a much-improved show under Williamson this time around.

5. Punjab Kings

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Age: 31 years

The Punjab Kings side appointed India cricketer Mayank Agarwal as the captain of the franchise ahead of the new season. Mayank - who had been performing well for the Mohali-based side ever since he joined them - has been rewarded for his consistent show. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka - who has played 100 games and scored 2131 runs in his IPL career - will be looking to lead the team from the front.

6. Gujarat Titans

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Age: 28

The star India all-rounder was picked up by tournament debutants Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL auction and even appointed as the captain of the new franchise. Hardik Pandya has been one of the crowd-pullers with his explosive batting performances for his previous team Mumbai Indians. The 28-year-old cricketer from Baroda will now be looking to show off his captaincy skills in IPL 15. A good captaincy stint in IPL would offer him an opportunity to project himself as a future captaincy options for the national side.

7. Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: KL Rahul

Age: 29 years

The Karnataka cricketer will be leading debutants Lucknow Super Giants, the second new franchise of this season, in IPL 2022. KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the last four editions of the tournament. The stylish right-handed batsman has a quality side to lead and looking at the balance of the side many believe Super Giants could be a team to beat. The 29-year-old had forgettable captaincy stint with his previous franchise, Punjab Kings, and with a change in side, Rahul will be looking for a change in fate as well.

8. Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Age: 27 years

The exceedingly talented India batsman was the most expensive player Kolkata Knight Riders bought at the IPL auction. The team management even went on appointing the 27-year-old as the captain for the upcoming edition. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai was deemed as a captaincy material and it was believed that he'll be leading whichever franchise picks him up at the auction.

Iyer - who has been in the form of his lifetime - led Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 final and showed he possesses a good brain over his shoulders. Under Iyer, KKR will be aiming for their third IPL title.

9. Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Sanju Samson

Age: 27

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman will be leading a new-look Rajasthan Royals side in the upcoming IPL season. The Rajasthan Royals franchise showed a lot of faith in the young India cricketer, who had been consistently scoring runs for the side, for yet another season. The 27-year-old will have to justify his appointment as the skipper of the side with a brilliant performance with the bat and the right-handed batsman will also have to lead the team to the playoffs if he wishes to retain his captaincy.

10. Delhi Capitals

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Age: 24

The star India wicketkeeper-batsman was appointed the captain of the Delhi Capitals' side in the previous edition after Shreyas Iyer's injury. The 24-year-old Delhi cricketer hasn't looked back and has gone from strength to strength.

Pant showed a lot of maturity with his captaincy moves in the previous edition and impressed the experts with field placements and bowling changes. The team management declared him as the regular captain for the upcoming edition and that will only give the youngster a lot of confidence going forward.