Indian sports stars welcome IAF strike at Balakot

By
Indian sports fraternity welcomed IAF strike at Balakot
Indian sports fraternity welcomed IAF strike at Balakot

Bengaluru, February 26: In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday (February 26), killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based terror group's biggest training camp in Balakot became "absolutely necessary" as it was planning more suicide attacks in India. The Indian sports stars too welcomed the daring action by Indian Air Force and saluted their bravery.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
