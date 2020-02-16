Cricket
Indian women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan washed out

By Pti
Games at Brisbane were called off due to rain (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Brisbane, February 16: India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out in Brisbane on Sunday (February 16) without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.

Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting February 21.

India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game in Brisbane on February 18.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 21 with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champions and four-time winners Australia women in Sydney.

Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in their first official warm-up game.

Australia's preparations were also hampered as they were unable to play their warm-up match against the West Indies in Brisbane on Saturday (February 15) due to a wet outfield.

Bangladesh's match against World Cup debutants Thailand was also called off.

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 15:46 [IST]
