Indian women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan washed out

Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting February 21.

India will face West Indies in their second and final warm-up game in Brisbane on February 18.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 21 with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champions and four-time winners Australia women in Sydney.

The two ICC women's #T20WorldCup warm-up matches in Brisbane today – Bangladesh vs Thailand and India vs Pakistan – were called off.



Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in their first official warm-up game.

Australia's preparations were also hampered as they were unable to play their warm-up match against the West Indies in Brisbane on Saturday (February 15) due to a wet outfield.

Bangladesh's match against World Cup debutants Thailand was also called off.