Cricket India's Asia Cup 2025 Hero scores 63-ball Century in Ranji Trophy Warm-Up Game Published: Friday, October 10, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Mumbai's Shivam Dube delivered a sensational performance by scoring a quickfire century off just 63 balls in a warm-up game against Maharashtra ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Coming in at number four with Mumbai struggling at 36-2, Dube was the standout batsman in the chase. He reached his hundred in 62 balls but was dismissed just one ball later while attempting a big shot.

No other Mumbai batsman managed to cross 30 runs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi being the second-highest scorer with 27. Mumbai finished on 168-4, falling short due to the first innings deficit.

The India all-rounder, who has been part of 34 consecutive T20 International wins, is included in Mumbai's probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy. The India player was a key member of the team in the recent Asia Cup 2025 victory, where he starred with both bat and ball.

The match also saw a blistering knock from Prithvi Shaw, who scored a scintillating century against his old team. The India batter also got involved in a heated spat with Musheer Khan after his dismissal, but later reconciled after 'realising the mistake'.

Shivam Dube in Asia Cup 2025

Shivam Dube played a crucial all-round role in India's victorious campaign in Asia Cup 2025. With the ball, he bowled key overs in the powerplay, conceding just 23 runs in 3 overs, helping to contain the opposition's early surge. Batting in the final, Dube scored a vital 33 runs off 22 balls, including two sixes, forming an important partnership with Tilak Varma that steadied India's innings after a top-order collapse. His performance earned him the Impact Player award and was pivotal in India clinching the title.