Indo-Pak ties are far off, it's a chance for Imran Khan to build a new Pakistan

Written By:
Imran Khan can make an effort to rebuild Pakistan and his leadership qualities will be handy
Imran Khan can make an effort to rebuild Pakistan and his leadership qualities will be handy

Bengaluru, July 27: A quick drop-in to the cricket academy of Rashid Latif in Karachi in 2008 during the Asia Cup gave a few of us that wonderful opportunity to be in the company of Imran Khan. A regal and confident Imran, 55 then, spoke for a few minutes - more about his party Tehereek-e-Insaf, the political situations in Pakistan and less about his years as a cricketer.

In fact, he reflected on his illustrious career only fleetingly. It was a tad disappointing because many of us hoped to hear some goose bump-creating anecdotes from his playing days. We were caught up in that 'Oh! those 80s' mood but the efforts to steer Imran on that route were rather diplomatically turned down.

A local scribe asked Imran about some then relevant political development between India and Pakistan and he replied in his deep voice: "Listen! If you want to resolve an issue between two nations, politicians from those countries need to sit across a table and hold meaningful discussions. In this case, it's not happening. We need to change."

Now, a decade later Imran is in a position to make a move in that direction. Primarily because he has the stature within his country and across the border. He is undoubtedly the biggest cricketing hero of Pakistan. In India, the name Imran Khan is still held in high esteem even after 26 years of his retirement from cricket.

His words would be listened. But will Imran be allowed to speak his terms? The Pakistan politics at the best of times has the large shadow of their Army behind it and the decisions, especially the ones with India in picture, were taken not without the consent of the 'Fauj.' No doubt Imran is a strong leader as he demonstrated on a cricket field. Imran's will to win had a huge role in Pakistan winning the 1992 World Cup in Australia.

The finest moment in Pakistan's cricketing history was achieved through the wards of Imran - Wasim Akram and Inzamam-ul-Haq. They were spotted and nourished by him and the 'boys' delivered for him at the grandest of the stage. As a player, Imran created a deep sense of loyalty in his players and this not without forgetting his running rivalry with Javed Miandad. But those episodes were more of an aberration. He was firmly in command of his team and made no bones about letting others know of that.

On a cricket field and within the walls of a dressing room, Imran could afford to be brusque and dominant. But if he indeed muster the number and become the Prime Minister of Pakitstan, he will be asked to follow a different road. He will have to be diplomatic as he had shown on that Karachi evening. He may be genuinely wanting to cut open a new path in the Indo-Pak relationship but will have to wait for the nod from the Paksitan Army.

Past Prime Ministers like Nawaz Sherif and Asif Ali Sardari too were seasoned leaders of some standing who voiced their desire to improve ties with India. But even they were not precisely allowed to run their own course by the Army. Imran wouldn't be any different.

But there is a chance for Imran to make a difference within his country. After winning the 1992 World Cup he directed all the funds from it to building a world-class cancer treatment facility in Pakistan in memory of late mother, who lost her battle to that terminal disease. His dream materialised in 1994 with the founding of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.

Imran can use that will to place Pakistan firmly in the path of development and that could be his biggest legacy.

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
