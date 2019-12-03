Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Injured New Zealand pair under cloud for Australia series

By Pti
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult suffered muscle injury in November
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult suffered muscle injury in November

Hamilton, December 3: Injured New Zealand cricketers Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, who sat out the drawn second Test against England, remained in doubt Tuesday (December 3) for the upcoming series in Australia.

Coach Gary Stead said they were recovering but were yet to prove they were back to full fitness.

Bowling spearhead Boult and all-rounder de Grandhomme both suffered muscle injuries during the first Test against England.

New Zealand vs England: Boult, De Grandhomme ruled out of second Test

Stead said they have until Friday (December 6) to prove their fitness with the team departing from Australia the following day.

"I don't know if I'm really confident, but I'm quietly optimistic that they are both tracking where we want them to be," Stead said.

"The plan that we've got for both of them gives them both a chance to be right for the first Test but it's still just a little bit far out to know for sure."

Cameron Bancroft dropped by Australia for New Zealand series

New Zealand will play three Tests in Australia beginning with a day-night match in Perth which starts on December 12.

More TRENT BOULT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match Drawn
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue