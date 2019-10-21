Cricket
Injured Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 series in Australia

By Pti
Injured Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 series in Australia

Karachi, Oct 21: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will miss the T20 series in Australia due to a back problem which has kept him out of competitive cricket since the World Cup in England.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that after the latest MRI reports taken after a rehab period, the doctors had advised Hasan another three to four weeks of rest.

"Hasan has been undergoing rehab at the national cricket academy in Lahore but apparently his back problem is taking time to heal," said the official.

Hasan, 25, has been a vital cog of the Pakistan bowling attack especially in white-ball cricket and over the three formats he has taken 148 wickets. He played a stellar role in Pakistan winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy but in the recent World Cup, he struggled with his bowling form.

Hasan, who has played in 53 ODIs, 30 T20 internationals and nine Tests, is unlikely to be considered for the two Tests in Australia, beginning November 21.

pakistan hasan ali
Monday, October 21, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
