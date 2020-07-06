Cricket
Inzamam dismisses Flower's charge against Younis

By Pti

Karachi, July 6: Former Pakistan captain and chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq has rubbished Grant Flower's stunning claim that Younis Khan once held a knife to the Zimbabwean's throat on receiving some unwanted batting advice during a tour to Australia.

Flower made the sensational allegation during a cricket podcast in which he spoke about his nearly five-year stint with the national team between 2014 and 2019. Younis is currently the batting coach of Pakistan.

According to Flower the incident took place during Pakistan's tour of Australia in 2016 and head coach, Mickey Arthur was also present at the breakfast table. But Inzamam backed Younis and said this is the first time he had heard about such an incident.

"I was the chief selector at that time and I don't recall any such incident taking place or being reported to me," he told Dawn TV.

Inzamam said being the chief selector he would have known if such an incident had occurred.

"I don't know what prompted Grant Flower to say this but I have played a lot with Younis and I know him very well, there is just no way he could have done such a thing with anyone leave alone Grant," he added.

Meanwhile according to reports in the Pakistani media, the matter between Younis and Flower had been resolved after the two spoke on the phone. Flower is presently in Colombo while Younis is with the Pakistan squad in England as their batting coach.


Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 21:42 [IST]
