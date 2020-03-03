Inzamam-ul-Haq feels Virat Kohli shouldn't change his technique, Kapil Dev believes it could be slowing reflexes

In the preceding limited-overs series, he managed to score 180 runs including a half-century, making it a forgettable tour for the India skipper.

The Indian captain was bound to come under fire for his performance with many questioning his technique. However, the 31-year-old has found the backing of legendary Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli's lean run, Pant's failure speed up India's collapse

Dissecting India's defeat in the second Test and Kohli's performance with the bat, Inzamam said on his Youtube channel, "A lot of people are talking about Kohli's technique and so on. I am amazed by all this talk. He has scored 70 centuries in international cricket, how can you question his technique."

"As a cricketer, I can say that players will encounter a phase when despite his best efforts, runs do not come. (Mohammad) Yusuf had a high backlift, it used to come from the gully. When his bad form came, people started questioning his technique. When he came to me, I asked him how did you score so many runs with the same technique?

India vs New Zealand Series 2020: Stats, Records & Performances

"The team is not performing. If Kohli is failing, what about the other players? This is just part and parcel of the game and it should be accepted in that particular way," said the former Pakistan captain.

Adding that Kohli will make a comeback, Inzamam said, "No need to worry, this phase will pass. Don't even want to talk about technique. Virat should not change his technique, he is a strong-minded player, he should not be hassled. He will make a strong comeback."

Meanwhile, legendary Kapil Dev believes slowing down of reflexes could be the reason behind Virat Kohli's struggles in New Zealand and the Indian skipper needs to "practice more" to overcome the age factor.

"With every big batsman there comes a phase. This is the age, after turning 30 everyone says there is a dip in the eyesight and that takes 6 months to a year to get used to it," Dev told ABP news.

"I think he (Kohli) needs to adjust his eyesight a bit. When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practice more," he added. The World Cup-winning Indian captain said that several batsmen like Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and cricket legend Vivian Richards have faced similar difficulties.

"It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weaknesses. From 18-24, your eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how you work on it." "Sehwag, Dravid, Viv Richards all faced similar difficulties in their career. So Kohli needs to practice more."

Dev feels Kohli needs to tighten his technique and practice more and said playing in the IPL will help the 31-year-old to adjust to the development. "When your eyesight weakens then you have to work on your technique. The same ball which he used to pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now.

"The IPL will help him as the more he plays the better understanding and idea he'll get on how to deal with it."

After a bright start to the tour of New Zealand where India defeated the hosts 5-0 in the T20 series, the visitors struggled to find their footing in the ODI and Test series, losing to the Kane Williamson-led side 0-3 and 0-2 respectively.