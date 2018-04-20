IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals look to move up on ladder

They are keen to regain lost momentum as defeats in their last outings have hurt both the former champions. With the pitch at Pune, the new home venue of CSK after their matches shifted from Chennai owing to widespread Cauvery protests across TN, sporting more than usual grass, team winning toss might be eager to use the fresh pitch first. And it was Rajasthan Royals who won the toss and elected to field first.

CSK made two changes as M Vijay and Harbhajan Singh made way for fit-again Suresh Raina and leg-spinner Karn Sharma. RR too made two changes as Heinrich Klaasen and Stuart Binny came in for D'Arcy Short and Dhawal Kulkarni.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan Royals are fifth with four points, while Chennai have also gathered an equal number of points with two victories from three matches.

CSK are placed fourth because of better net run rate. Both the teams were missing in action owing to a two-year ban for corruption.

Two-time champions Chennai made a rampaging start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Dwayne Bravo came to their rescue with a 30-ball 68 against Mumbai Indians in their first match, it was Sam Billings who put the finishing touch to their superb run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and MS Dhoni (79) brought the Super Kings close to the victory target of 198 before falling short by four runs.

Among bowlers, Shane Watson and Shardul Thakur led the pace attack for Chennai with five and three wickets respectively, while Imran Tahir did the job with his Leg-break googlies.

The experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja too can be a potent force.

Squads: Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.