IPL 2018: CSK Vs KXIP, Highlights: Ngidi, Raina guide Chennai to an easy win; RR enter playoffs

With Punjab's defeat, Rajasthan Royals become the fourth team to qualify into the play-offs stage with 14 points in their kitty and better net run rate than Mumbai Indians, Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi displayed his brilliance with the ball to return with his best figures as Chennai Super Kings bundled Kings XI Punjab out for 153.

Karun Nair scored a fighting half-century to guide Punjab to a decent total after Chennai bowlers rattled their top-order with a disciplined effort. Ngidi (4/10) returned with his best figures to restrict the visitors.

Earlier, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and invited Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin to bat first.

Punjab face an uphill task of defending the total and restricting formidable Chennai Super Kings batting line-up under 100 to take themselves to play-offs.

Punjab had started the season with a string of wins before going off the boil. Currently placed at the seventh position with 12 points, Kings XI still have a slender chance of making it to the play-off.

However, Chennai's defeat in their previous game at the hands of a vulnerable Delhi Daredevils and the fact that KXIP had beaten the Dhoni's team when these two last met each other, would give them some hope of doing well against CSK.

Chennai, on the other hand, would be hoping to end the league stage with a win and finish strongly at a second position in the points table. CSK must still be hoping to keep their net run rate in positives and give themselves an extra chance to enter the finals.

Handed a reality check by an out-of-reckoning Delhi Daredevils on Friday night, Chennai will be looking to plug the gaps before playoffs.

It has been a story of individual brilliance for Punjab who failed to click as a team. Only KL Rahul (652 runs) has been scoring runs in a heap but none of the other batsmen have played to their potential on a consistent basis.

Kings XI had come agonisingly close in securing a win against Mumbai Indians in their last outing before a last-minute slip saw the defending champions seal the contest by three runs in the last over.

Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin must be eyeing to finish the season on a high and give themselves a hope of making it to the playoffs.

Teams (From):

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/C), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.