IPL Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians: Watson departs cheaply for 12

An embattled Mumbai fight for survival as they take on high on confidence CSK at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the adopted home venue of CSK.

After winning the toss, Rohit said, "We're going to field first. It's a good pitch. Pitch doesn't change the course of forty overs. Pollard misses out, Duminy comes in for him. Fizz misses out too, Cutting comes in. First and foremost is to enjoy. That was missing in last few games. Today is a perfect platform for us. It's important to take one game at a time. Important to come out here and understand what we need to do."

CSK are playing with the same team that featured against RCB while MI made a couple of changes to their side.

Dhoni, on the other hand, said, "Same wicket and it got a bit of rest. Will be quite the same. Second innings last game there was a bit of variable bounce, not too much. Would have bowled first too. Just made it in time (to the venue). Same team. Always prefer to take one game at a time. Learn from the mistakes. Help each other. Ultimately it's a team sport."

It has been a journey of contrasts for CSK and MI so far. While Mumbai have managed only one win in their six matches, CSK have won five of their six games. For Mumbai, to survive in the tournament, this is a must-win encounter. Mumbai batters have struggled in the tournament, barring Suryakumar Yadav.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to fire in five of the six games and so is Kieron Pollard. But if Rohit, Pollard, Suryakumar, Evin Lewis and Hardik Pandya fire in unison, Mumbai can set up or chase big totals.

Save his match-winning 94 against Royal Challengers Banglore, Rohit has failed to get past 20 runs in five games. He would be hoping to turn the tables and get some runs under his belt. Rohit's batting position will also be crucial and MI can ask him to open and bring Suryakumar at number 4.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.