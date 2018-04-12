IPL 2018: A cracker in the offing as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad have Kane Williamson as captain - a classy bat and shrewd leader. Mumbai Indians answer through Rohit Sharma - no introduction needed for that name.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | READ THIS IN TELUGU | SCOREBOARD

There could have been another split image. Sunrirsers Hyderabad have a brilliant new ball and death over bowler in Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mumbai Indians has the other side of the coin - Jasprit Bumrah. But this night only Bumrah will play as Bhuneshwar misses out because of a niggle.

Sandeep Sharma has come in for him. "Bhuvi is a bit sore and so Sandeep makes his debut for the franchise. I suppose momentum is a reflection and we want to keep improving. We don't have a number in mind and overall we just want to keep improving in all facets," said Williamson.

Mumbai Indians too miss a big name - all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Baroda man had twisted his knee while looking for a second run against Chennai Super Kings in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

Mumbai had drafted in pacers Pradeep Sangwan for Pandya and Ben Cutting for Mitchell Mclenaghan.

"We are missing Hardik tonight. He has an injury. We have Pradeep Sangwan playing. We have Ben Cutting in place of Mitch McClenaghan. Cutting has played a lot of cricket here and we just have to enjoy our cricket," said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.

Playing Xis

Sunrisers: WP Saha (wk), S Dhawan, KS Williamson (capt.), MK Pandey, DJ Hooda, YK Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, B Stanlake, S Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai: RG Sharma (capt), E Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), SA Yadav, KH Pandya, KA Pollard, BCJ Cutting, JJ Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, M Markande, PJ Sangwan.