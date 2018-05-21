IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH: These three key battles can be crucial for Super Kings, Sunrisers

After the league phase, the Super Kings and Sunrisers completed a southern 1-2 in the points table and the battle will naturally be expected to be a high octane one.

But there are certain skirmishes within the battle, almost a subtle sub-plot, that will determine the course of the match. Here Mykhel gives you the pen pictures of those individual face-offs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Ambati Rayudu/Shane Watson

The Chennai Super Kings openers more often than not have resembled a runaway locomotive in this IPL - hammering rival bowlers. But the battle between these three stands at 1-1 after two league phase matches.

In the first match at Hyderabad on April 22, Bhuvneshwar nipped out Watson for 9. Rayudu did not open in this match, ceding his opening slot to Faf du Plessis as Bhuvneshwar returned with 3-0-22-1.

But on May 13 at Pune, the Rayudu/Watson combine took a heavy toll on him while stitching together a 134-run opening stand. Rayudu got a 100 and Watson a 57. This will be the third meeting between one of the best T20 bowlers and two in-form batsmen. Early wicket or big runs? We will have to wait.

Rashid Khan vs MS Dhoni/Suresh Raina

Rashid Khan has been among wickets in this IPL - 16 from 14 games to be precise. But the Afghan spinner has taken only one of them against Chennai Super Kings and his total figure so far stand at 8-0-74-1.

Raina and Rayudu took a heavy toll on him at Hyderabad in the first meeting smashing him out of sight (4-049-1). Rashid struggled against the left-handed Raina as he hit with the spin in that match to get some quick runs.

Now, Rashid will perforce have to better his effort against the Chennai middle-order and his task will be all the more tough because Raina too has shown consistency as the IPL reached its business end.

Sunrisers can think of using him more against Dhoni, whose strike rate is lesser against spinners than pacers. But the CSK skipper had taken leggie Yuzvendra Chahal to cleaners at Pune and it may not be easy for Rashid to tie down him.

Deepak Chahar/Lungi Ngidi vs Shikhar Dhawan/Kane Williamson

This personal confrontation is very crucial for both Super Kings and Sunrisers. In the first match on April 22, Chahar broke the back of Hyderabad with a spell of 4-1-15-3 but Dhawan did not play that match due to a niggle. However, Williamson weathered the Chahar storm to make an 84.

When the two teams met for the second time on May 13, Chahar was equally impressive during a spell of 4-0-16-1. However, he was unable to breach the defence of either Dhawan or Williamson, who survived the Chahar burst to make 79 and 51 respectively.

Ngidi did not play both the matches. But since then he has been a force for Super Kings, taking 9 wickets from five games. The South Africa pacer wrecked Kings XI Punjab with a four-wicket effort on Sunday and on a Wankhede pitch that is expected to offer bounce, Ngidi could be a handful.