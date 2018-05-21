IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH: Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

Only a slight difference in the net run-rate separated CSK and Sunrisers as they finished the league stage on 18 points each. The riveting contest at the Wankhede Stadium will spell out who goes directly to the May 27 final, also scheduled at this venue. The loser will get a second chance in the Qualifier 2 in Kolkata on May 25.

CSK seem to hold a slight edge going into the match as they have not only got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season but also have the winning momentum going into the contest on what promises to be a bouncy track.

While CSK stopped the aspirations of Kings XI Punjab by overcoming a difficult start on Sunday (May 20) in Pune, Sunrisers have been on a three-game losing run, having sealed their play-off spot with a victory on May 10 against Delhi Daredevils.

They had somehow not been able to muster the intensity shown in the better of their league stage campaign and their highly-rated bowling attack also looked off-coloured in the previous three games.

It was the CSK who halted Sunrisers' six-game winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing on May 13 in Pune. Sunrisers have depended totally on their captain Kane Williamson, who has been in terrific form to rise to the number two slot in the leading run-getters' list with 661 runs.

Only he and Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs), who took some time to get going, have shown consistency with the bat in contrast to their bowling attack which, barring the last few games, has been the talking point of the season.

Sunrisers will need their middle order, especially Manish Pandey, to take up more responsibility to counter the Super Kings' thrust.

In bowling, they have depended mostly overseas spinners Rashid Khan and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as well as the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.

The bowling attack needs to come up with an effective plan to stifle Ambati Rayudu at the top of the order who took the game away with a scintillating hundred when the two teams last met. Rayudu made 79 not out in their first leg contest.

The plus point for CSK, who have blown hot and cold in their last six games, is that they have not depended on just a couple of batsmen although Rayudu has been their standout performer with 586 runs.

Super loud #WhistlePodu for the cheer group who gave us stunning moves and kept #Yellove cheering us at the #DenAwayFromDen. #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/mOu1PsshAX — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 21, 2018

Shane Watson (438 runs from 13 matches) too has been in top form along with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for CSK. The form of key batsman Suresh Raina, who anchored the innings splendidly against Kings XI on Saturday (May 20) with an unbeaten 61, is another encouraging sign.

The outstanding spell of fast bowling by young South African Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 4 for 10 against KXIP, could not have come at a more opportune time for CSK.

With Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, Super Kings will be banking on spin twins Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver in the middle overs.

#OrangeArmy is getting ready for the Playoffs with some recovery in pool session before getting back on the field. pic.twitter.com/zvZAWA4qvC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 21, 2018

A women's exhibition game will take place at 2pm before the evening clash with top Indian and foreign players taking part in the contest.

Teams (From): Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N agadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

MATCH LIVE ON STAR SPORTS FROM 7 PM