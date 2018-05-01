IPL 2018: DD vs RR: Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

After Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain of DD following a string of losses, Shreyas Iyer was left with the responsibility of guiding DD to the play-offs and the young skipper did score a 40-ball 93 to power his side to a massive 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to renew hopes of a turnaround.

But the 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings on Monday (April 30) almost dashed the hopes of a comeback and Iyer has an uphill task of inspiring DD in the remaining matches.

Iyer and Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for DD, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit against RR.

Among the DD bowlers, Trent Boult has been among the wickets, claiming 11 scalps so far but he didn't get support from the rest. It has resulted in their failure to defend totals, putting their batting under pressure. Shankar said they are doing most things right but small mistakes have resulted in losses.

"We, as a team, are doing well but it is the small things which is changing the entire result of the game," he said.

"We were chasing 80 from six overs or something against Chennai, we got close to the target, lost by 13 runs. We tried our best and we would look to move forward from this and look to do better and build yourself into a good team," he said.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with six points from seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane's team has been inconsistent this season as most times a win has been followed by a loss and they will also have to find a way to stem the rot if they have to make it to the playoffs.

Their failure to chase down 152 against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Rajasthan Royals lose the match by 11 runs. It was despite Rahane's 65 and Sanju Samson hitting a 40. Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but the inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance.

Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim six wickets in the two matches that he has played so far. But RR's spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham failed to bother the batsmen much, taking five wickets each and they will have to step up against DD.

