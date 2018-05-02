IPL Live Update: Delhi Daredevils Vs Rajasthan Royals: Rahane invites Iyer to bat first

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

After Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain of DD following a string of losses, Shreyas Iyer was left with the responsibility of guiding DD to the playoffs and the young skipper did score a 40-ball 93 to power his side to a massive 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to renew hopes of a turnaround.

The skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in exquisite form and he will be aiming to extend his brilliant record in #DDvRR.



How many runs will he score tonight?#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/cgWSH44Zj1 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) May 2, 2018

But the 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings on Monday (April 30) almost dashed the hopes of a comeback and Iyer has an uphill task of inspiring DD in the remaining matches. Iyer and Pant have done the bulk of the scoring for DD, amassing 306 and 257 runs respectively so far and the onus would be on the duo to lead the batting unit against RR.

Among the DD bowlers, Trent Boult has been among the wickets, claiming 11 scalps so far but he didn't get support from the rest. It has resulted in their failure to defend totals, putting their batting under pressure. Shankar said they are doing most things right but small mistakes have resulted in losses.

Both DD and RR are struggling for victories in the ongoing edition of the IPL. RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and Ajinkya Rahane's men would now have to take things seriously if they want to climb in the points table.

Delhi Daredevils have a slight edge in this game over Rajasthan Royals. If they can play like a team then a win won't be tough for them at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with six points from seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane's team has been inconsistent this season as most times a win has been followed by a loss and they will also have to find a way to stem the rot if they have to make it to the playoffs.

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.