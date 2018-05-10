IPL 2018: DD Vs SRH: Highlights: Sunrisers cruise to an emphatic win, Pant ton goes in vain

IPL Special Site | Schedule | Mykhel Fantasy League | Match Scorecard | Point Table

Languishing at the bottom of points table Daredevils would look to post a big total against Sunrisers and hope their bowlers defend against the side that hasn't been too good at scoring runs as a batting unit.

After winning the toss, Iyer showed no second thoughts and immediately opted to bat. DD have made three changes to their Playing XIs tonight.

"We would like to bat first. We've been really confident in the last few games. We've done well doing so in the last few games and the batsmen look confident. We have to stay calm and not worry too much about the results. The attitude and character that we show on the field will improve the team's bonding. We've three changes - Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Roy and Harshal Patel come in.

"Kane Williamson, the SRH skipper, said he would have batted first as well.

"We would have batted first as well. Tough to predict the pitch and it looked dry, hopefully, our bowlers can make some early inroads. (On the toss) Part and parcel of the game. Hard to control that, either you get to do it first or you don't. We chased last game. We can make improvements in all areas still, moving forward to the back half of the tournament. Don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Important to adapt to the surfaces we get. Just one change, Shreevats Goswami comes in for Wriddhiman Saha who is injured," said Williamson.

A desperate Daredevils will have to learn from the mistakes made in the previous game against Sunrisers as they face the latter at their home ground, Feroz Shah Kolta.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team, who have won just 3 games from ten, will have to win on tonight to have any chance of progressing further in the tournament.

They have looked a better unit ever since Iyer took over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir but small mistakes at key moments have proved fatal for them. Courtesy a sublime 65 from the highly-talented Prithvi Shaw, Delhi put up a challenging 163 against Sunrisers in their away game at Hyderabad on May 5.

But they were unable to defend 28 runs off the last two overs with the experienced Dan Christian and Trent Boult letting the team down.

The Feroz Shah Kotla has proved to be a high-scoring venue and both the in-form batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer are expected to deliver in the do-or-die affair. Iyer and Shaw's confidence must be a notch higher too, having made the India and India A squads respectively for the UK series.

Besides being named India A captain, Iyer was also picked in the India ODI squad. All-rounder Colin Munro is still hoping that the Daredevils can win all their remaining four matches and be in the reckoning for a play-offs spot.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, must be hoping to maintain the winning momentum for a win tonight would almost ensure they become the first team to enter the playoffs.

Alex Hales has performed at the top in the limited chances he has got and now the team would be hoping that star player, Shikhar Dhawan, is back to his best. Dhawan has had a quiet tournament after scores of 78 and 45 in the first two games.

The bowling is lethal and can defend any total, as it has shown time and again this season. Captain Kane Williamson attributed the Sunrisers' rampaging run to adaptability.

Playing XIs:

DD: Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Liam Plunkett, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult.

SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.