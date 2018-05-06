IPL 2018: Dhoni is the fastest stumper against spinners: Hussey

CHECK IT OUT: IPL Special Page | MyKhel Fantasy League

Dhoni had effected quicksilver stumping, taking the bails off in a flash, to send back top South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and Murugan Ashwin of RCB, both off Harbhajan Singh, to help CSK stop the strong visitors at 127 for 9 that was overhauled by the hosts by 12 balls to spare. The former India skipper was at his brutal best, smashing three sixes off leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over to finish off the game in style. Dhoni made 31 not out off 23 balls and in the company of seasoned West Indian all rounder Dwayne Bravo pulled CSK across the finish line from a tricky 80 for four in the 13th over and has been in superb form with the bat too in this IPL season.

Hussey was effusive in his praise for the former India skipper with the bat too. "He's such an important player for the team. He's a fantastic keeper, has been in unbelievably good form with the bat, probably the best I've seen him play for quite a few years," he said.

Hussey also praised veteran off spinner Harbhajan and left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja who bundled out the strong CSK for a low total. "Harbhajan has been bowling nicely the last few games. And he's been doing a fantastic job for us though those middle overs," he said.

"He (Jadeja) bowled beautifully today. The skipper has been showing nice faith in him and that's been important, giving him the confidence. It's nice for him to get the rewards today,"Hussey added. "He's been bowling well but the rewards have just not been coming his way. So, it's nice for him to get the reward (man of the match) today with an excellent performance," the CSK batting coach noted.