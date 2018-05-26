Cricket

IPL 2018 final: CSK vs SRH: Key battles to look forward to

Siddarth Kaul will have a big role to play for Sunrisers against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai, May 26: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will vie for the IPL glory on Sunday (May 27) here at the Wankhede Stadium. In this IPL edition, the Sunrisers have not beaten the Super Kings, losing all the three times they faced each other.

On the paper, the teams are evenly matched but the Super Kings hold the edge because of that track record in this season and the experience in their ranks.

Having said that, Sunrisers have the wherewithal to make a turnaround, especially because of their sharp bowling unit and here Mykhel looks at some personal confrontations that can leave an impact on the outcome of the match.

Siddharth Kaul vs Ambati Rayudu

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not really joined the party this IPL season for Sunrisers. But his pace colleague Kaul has taken 21 wickets - three behind current leader Andrew Tye of Kings XI Punjab - to paper over that crack.

Whether in the Power Plays or in the death overs, the right-hand pacer has played a stellar role for Sunrisers, fetching wickets. And he will have to do that job once again when pitted against Rayudu, the leading run-getter for Super Kings this season.

Super Kings middle-order vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has taken 21 wickets, similar as his teammate Kaul and three behind Tye, and his economy rate of 6.73 has been brilliant, indicating that batsmen has not really picked him. When the last time Rashid bowled against CSK in the IPL Qualifier 1 at this venue he returned with figures of 4-0-11-2, taking the wickets of Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni.

The Super Kings batsmen will have to play out the Afghanistan leg-spinner much better this time and both Rayudu and Suresh Raina can do that. Rayudu is a brilliant player of spin and in this IPL he often used his feet and crease well against tweakers while being a left-hander Raina has the chance of playing the leg-spin along with the turn.

This battle could have a big say in the match because Rashid is a game changer not only with the ball, he can do that with the bat too as showed against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

