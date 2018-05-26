IPL 2018 final: CSK vs SRH: Key battles to look forward to

On the paper, the teams are evenly matched but the Super Kings hold the edge because of that track record in this season and the experience in their ranks.

Having said that, Sunrisers have the wherewithal to make a turnaround, especially because of their sharp bowling unit and here Mykhel looks at some personal confrontations that can leave an impact on the outcome of the match.

Siddharth Kaul vs Ambati Rayudu

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not really joined the party this IPL season for Sunrisers. But his pace colleague Kaul has taken 21 wickets - three behind current leader Andrew Tye of Kings XI Punjab - to paper over that crack.

Whether in the Power Plays or in the death overs, the right-hand pacer has played a stellar role for Sunrisers, fetching wickets. And he will have to do that job once again when pitted against Rayudu, the leading run-getter for Super Kings this season.

A special #YelloveFinals wish from the speed painter. Tribute to Thala! #WhistlePodu🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/hsEAz4KI1D — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 26, 2018

Super Kings middle-order vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has taken 21 wickets, similar as his teammate Kaul and three behind Tye, and his economy rate of 6.73 has been brilliant, indicating that batsmen has not really picked him. When the last time Rashid bowled against CSK in the IPL Qualifier 1 at this venue he returned with figures of 4-0-11-2, taking the wickets of Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni.

Different kind of warm up routine for the lions today! Portrait treat from the signing session! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/EzfGHdPAKl — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 25, 2018

The Super Kings batsmen will have to play out the Afghanistan leg-spinner much better this time and both Rayudu and Suresh Raina can do that. Rayudu is a brilliant player of spin and in this IPL he often used his feet and crease well against tweakers while being a left-hander Raina has the chance of playing the leg-spin along with the turn.

This battle could have a big say in the match because Rashid is a game changer not only with the ball, he can do that with the bat too as showed against the Kolkata Knight Riders.