IPL 2018: KKR Vs SRH: Highlights: All-round Rashid Khan guides Sunrisers Hyderabad to Final

Defending a total of 174, Sunrisers pulled things back strongly in the second-half of the game and restricted KKR to 161/9 in the stipulated 20 overs. With this win, SRH have made it to the finals where they'll face Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 27).

Sunrisers' batting looked haywire as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals in front of a disciplined bowling effort from Kolkata Knight Riders but the Afghan's blistering innings in the last two overs ensured their bowlers had a respectable total to defend. Looking at the kind of bowling unit Sunrisers possess they would look to restrict Kolkata in the run chase.

Earlier, Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and his invited Hyderabad counterpart Kane Williamson to bat first. Upbeat after an emphatic win in the Eliminator, two-time champions KKR will be aiming to exploit SRH's recent run of poor form.

KKR bowlers responded to Dinesh Karthik's decision to bowl first as they never allowed Sunrisers batsmen to break free initially.

Kuldeep Yadav stole the limelight with a 2/29 spell that included the prized wicket of Kane Williamson (3), the leading run-getter of IPL-11, while Sunil Narine (1/24) was once again at his tidy best conceding just two runs in the 17th over.

But Sunrisers snatched the momentum scoring 50 runs in the last three overs with wily Afghan spinner Rashid making the difference with his 34 not out off just 10 balls (four sixes and two fours).

Rashid stepped on the gas in Prasidh Krishna's final over with two sixes that yielded 24 runs. Having started off on an impressive note, Krishna finished with poor figures of 56 runs from his four overs to undo all the good work done by Kuldeep and Narine.

Earlier, KKR bowlers did not get a wicket inside the powerplay but their pace battery of Shivam Mavi, Krishna and Russell bowled with pace and accuracy to stymie Sunrisers run flow.

Drafted into the side in place of Javon Searles in a bold move by KKR to go in with three overseas players, Mavi troubled Wriddhiman Saha with his pace and movement off the seam en route to a fine spell of 1/33 from his full quota.

Returning after five matches, Saha looked awfully out of sorts with six runs from 12 balls and carried on with a dash of luck after being dropped on five when Karthik grassed a skier.

It did not matter much in the scheme of things as KKR got three wickets in five overs after the powerplay with Kuldeep giving breakthroughs with a twin blow in the eight over.

In his first ball, Kuldeep trapped the dangerous-looking Shikhar Dhawan (34) and in the fifth ball, he deceived the 'Orange Cap' holder Williamson (3) with a wrong one.

Kuldeep flighted the ball and Williamson failed to read the wrong one and the ball kissed the edge with Karthik not faltering this time to dismiss his Hyderabad counterpart. Saha's pathetic knock of 35 from 27 balls finally came to an end after a brilliant stumping by Karthik.