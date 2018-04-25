IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir to play for Delhi Daredevils for free, call on future post IPL

Gambhir quits DD captaincy | IPL Special Site | IPL Schedule

It is possibly the first time that an IPL captain has decided to forego his salary because of non-performance.

Gambhir resigned from captaincy after Delhi Daredevils lost five of their six games with the skipper managing a meagre 85 runs opening the batting, including a half-century in the first game.

"Gautam has decided that he won't take any salary from the franchise for the season. He will play remaining part of IPL for the Delhi Daredevils for free," a source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"Gautam is someone who puts pride above everything else. He has been a proud performer. He doesn't want to take any money and it's a very personal call. In fact, he wanted to quit just after the KXIP game," the source added.

While he is still available for the season as a player, he will take a call on his future only after the IPL gets over.

"I don't know, it's too early for me to decide on that. Let me sit down and decide. I have to think where my game goes and I go as an individual," Gambhir said during a media interaction.

Shreyas Iyer will succeed Gambhir for the rest of the season. Delhi Daredevils at the bottom of the table with two points from six games - five defeats and a solitary win thus far.

Gambhir's personal form too has been a cause of worry. The left-hander began the season on a good note scoring a 55 but since then has scored only in single digits - a total of a mere 85 runs from six matches at 17 and at a strike rate of 96.59.

In comparison, Shreyas Iyer has scored 151 runs from six matches at 37.75 with two fifties. He is the second highest run-getter for Daredevils behind Rishabh Pant, who has made 227 runs.