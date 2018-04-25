IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir relinquishes Delhi Daredevils captaincy

Shreyas Iyer will succeed Gambhir for the rest of the season. Delhi Daredevils at the bottom of the table with two points from six games - five defeats and a solitary win thus far.

IPL PAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | READ THIS STORY IN KANNADA | HINDI | TELUGU

Gambhir's personal form too has been a cause of worry. The left-hander began the season on a good note scoring a 55 but since then has scored only in single digits - total of a mere 85 runs from six matches at 17 and at a strike rate of 96.59. In comparison, Shreyas Iyer has scored 151 runs from six matches at 37.75 with two fifties.

He is the second highest run-getter for Daredevils behind Rishabh Pant, who has made 227 runs.

Dear All continuing where, I left yesterday this decision by @GautamGambhir to step down as #Captain for betterment of the team is legendary. Only the brave can take call like this! Deserves full respect for this decision a first in #India cricket. #TeambeforeIndividual #Respect — Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) April 25, 2018

"I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this IPL," Gambhir said while addressing the media in Delhi on Wednesday.

Dear #DD fans we would like to share @GautamGambhir has chosen to step down as a captain for @DelhiDaredevils a decision taken by him only. We as a franchise salute this courageous call of his, a first in India cricket! A true #dilliwala #Legendary — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 25, 2018

"It was absolutely my decision. The management didn't pressurise at all. It was the right time to step down," added Gambhir, who had won two IPL crowns as captain with Kolkata Knight Riders.

"As a leader of the ship, I take complete responsibility for where we are in the points table. But we believe we can turn it around. We need to win 7 matches out of next 8 games and we believe that's very much possible in this format," Gambhir said further.

Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting fully endorsed Gambhir's call. "I respect Gambhir for putting team ahead of himself. I fully endorse Shreyas Iyer as captain," said Ponting.

Incidentally, Ponting too had stepped down as Mumbai Indians' captain in 2013 giving way for Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer, who took over as captain from Gambhir, said he was confident of leading the side out of rut with support from seniors like Gambhir and other coaching staff, including the legendary former Australian captain Ponting.