IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir relinquishes Delhi Daredevils captaincy

Woefully out of form Gautam Gambhir has stepped down form the Delhi Daredevils' captaincy

Bengaluru, April 25: Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday (April 25) stepped down from the captaincy of Delhi Daredevils after the team's struggles in the on-going IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer will succeed Gambhir for the rest of the season. Delhi Daredevils at the bottom of the table with two points from six games - five defeats and a solitary win thus far.

Gambhir's personal form too has been a cause of worry. The left-hander began the season on a good note scoring a 55 but since then has scored only in single digits - total of a mere 85 runs from six matches at 17 and at a strike rate of 96.59. In comparison, Shreyas Iyer has scored 151 runs from six matches at 37.75 with two fifties.

He is the second highest run-getter for Daredevils behind Rishabh Pant, who has made 227 runs.

"I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this IPL," Gambhir said while addressing the media in Delhi on Wednesday.

"It was absolutely my decision. The management didn't pressurise at all. It was the right time to step down," added Gambhir, who had won two IPL crowns as captain with Kolkata Knight Riders.

"As a leader of the ship, I take complete responsibility for where we are in the points table. But we believe we can turn it around. We need to win 7 matches out of next 8 games and we believe that's very much possible in this format," Gambhir said further.

Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting fully endorsed Gambhir's call. "I respect Gambhir for putting team ahead of himself. I fully endorse Shreyas Iyer as captain," said Ponting.
Incidentally, Ponting too had stepped down as Mumbai Indians' captain in 2013 giving way for Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer, who took over as captain from Gambhir, said he was confident of leading the side out of rut with support from seniors like Gambhir and other coaching staff, including the legendary former Australian captain Ponting.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
