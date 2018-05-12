IPL 2018: Highlights: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Knight Riders win big

The batsmen's bionic run helped Kolkata Knight Riders pile an imposing 245 for six and then they restricted Kings XI Punjab to 214 for eight to celebrate a 31-run win and a climb to fourth spot in the IPL table.

On a slightly two-paced pitch, the Kolkta Knight Riders began a bit cautiously - Chris Lynn played couple of nervous inside edges that went away for fours behind the wicketkeeper. Perhaps, an indication that fortune and runs were with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Once they sussed up the 22-yard trampoline there was no stopping them. Lynn and Narine added 53 runs for the opening wicket in 5.3 overs but the partnership appeared too slow after the subsequent batsmen scored at a breakneck speed.

Narine joined forces with Robin Uthappa and hammered 75 runs for the second wicket in just over six overs as they lay into Axar Patel, Barinder Sran and R Ashwin quite mercilessly. The short boundaries at the Holkar Stadium - the longest section of the ground was a shade over 70 metres - might have prompted the batsmen to take those extra risks for quick runs.

But the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen did not have to attempt too many trick shots as there was enough filth on offer from every bowler, including Andrew Tye, who took four wickets in his second consecutive match.

Tye bowled some jaffas occasionally and got wickets as well but often frayed to give away some easy runs. Uncharacteristic of him but such was the day. He gave marching orders to Narine - a meek pull ended in the hands of KL Rahul behind the woodwork.

But there was more muscle in the house for Kolkata Knight Riders in the form of Russel and skipper Karthik. They added 76 runs in just over five overs as even the usually thrifty Mujeeb Rahman, who earlier suffered a hit on his hand from a Narine straight drive, could not blunt the big hitting Russel and classy Karthik, who brought up his maiden 50 of this IPL season.

KXIP - 214/8, 20 Overs



A high scoring game comes to an end at the Holkar Stadium as we win by 31 runs.#KXIPvKKR #IPL2018 #KKRHaiTaiyaar — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 12, 2018

Players down the order like Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana ensured that Kolkata Knight Riders finish strongly - with no less than this IPL season's highest total.

To hunt down a target as big as 246, you would require some brute hitting. Chris Gayle can do that. KL Rahul (66, 29b, 2x4, 7x6) can score at a fast clip. And together they started confidently adding 57 in 5.4 overs for Kings XI Punjab.

Kolkata Knight Riders ended that threatening alliance when fellow Jamaican Russel hustled Gayle with a 146 kmph dart and Karthik held on to the edge quite nicely behind the stumps.

Russel was ensured that his presence in the house did not go unnoticed capturing two more wickets - Karnataka duo of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair fell to his pace. A word of mention should also go to young Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna who bowled economically and often clocking well over 140 kmph.

Rahul waged a lone battle and gave a taste of his own medicine to Narine, carving him for four sixes altogether. But the Trinidadian had the last laugh, castling Rahul. There was some assistance from fortune as well because the ball rubbed Rahul's thigh before disturbing the stumps.

That was game over for Kings XI Punjab. But they kept on battling through Aaron Finch and skipper R Ashwin but it only helped to reduce the margin of defeat and perhaps would matter when the net run rate comes into play at some stage.

But beyond all that, the night truly belonged to the Kolkata Knight Riders.