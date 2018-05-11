IPL 2018: DD vs RCB: Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

Daredevils have already been knocked out of the IPL after a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (May 10). Now, RCB stare at the same fate as a defeat against Daredevils can snuff out even the theoretical chances they hold.

Now, when they face each other at the Feroze Shah Kotla here on Saturday (May 12, 8 pm) the two protagonists have little to look forward to in terms of this edition of the IPL. It's a tough situation to play in but RCB can hold on to that way outside chance, mathematical permutations and hope of some other teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians - misfiring collectively.

But how did RCB come to such a pass? They cannot shy away from the fact that their batting revolved around skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While runs from the senior pros are welcome, others too should shoulder the responsibility of making runs.

Mandeep Singh made 232 runs and Quinton de Kock amassed 201 but the gap between a good knock and the next one has been a tad too wide for comfort for the RCB. A similar story unfolded for RCB in bowling section too.

Umesh Yadav led from the front admirably with 14 wickets from 10 games but Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj, the next best RCB bowlers, contributed 8 wickets from 10 matches and 7 wickets in as many matches. However, often they struggled to break a crucial partnership or strike at a vital junction at the death overs. For eg: Chahal was dismantled by MS Dhoni in the match against Chennai Super Kings in the 18th over at Pune when the latter needed 22 runs from 18 balls to win.

While he did the bulk of scoring for RCB, Kohli never looked at the top as a captain this season and seemed to be falling back upon Daniel Vettori or Ashish Nehra as he often confined himself to outfield in the end overs.

Perhaps, the weight of a modest season for the team has begun to burden him, even leaving him a bit frustrated. Even at an early stage, RCB skipper Kohli once did not wear the Orange Cap (for the highest run-getter of the season) - showing his disappointment after batsmen threw the game against Mumbai Indians.

"I don't feel like wearing this (orange cap) right now because it really doesn't matter. We got off to a great start but we just threw it away," Kohli had said.

Kohli's words, perhaps, summed up the whole season nicely - RCB just threw it away.

Teams (from): Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

