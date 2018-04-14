IPL 2018: Jason Roy powers Delhi Daredevils to season's first win

Mumbai Indians threatened to rack up a much bigger total than their eventual 194/7 once they got off to a flier through their openers. But a meltdown in the second half of the innings against disciplined Delhi bowling hampered Mumbai's progress.

In reply, Delhi Daredevils too began in a hurry but unlike Mumbai they maintained the tempo throughout the innings. Englishman Jason Roy (91 n.o. 53b, 6x4, 6x6) anchored their seven-wicket win despite an almighty muddle up in the final over when Roy played out three consecutive dot balls to raise the vision of a Super Over.

Skipper Gautam Gambhir and Roy added an even fifty for the opening stand in a little over five overs. The dismissal of Gambhir did not affect the momentum as Rishabh Pant (47, 25b, 6x4 2x6) milked 69 runs from little over six overs to keep Delhi in the hunt and later Shreyas Iyer too did not allow the needle go below the desired torque level.

In the quest for their first win, defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians made 194/7 in an innings of two vastly contrasting parts - a blazing beginning and a limp finish.

Otherwise a more than handy total, 194 looked a tad underwhelming after the kind of start Mumbai Indians got through openers Evin Lewis (48, 28b, 4x4, 4x6) and Suryakumar Yadav (53, 32b, 7x4, 1x6).

The Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma dropped himself down after two dismal matches as opener and the promoted Yadav made most of the opportunity.

Yadav and Lewis added 102 runs in just 9 overs as a massive total looked very much on cards. Both Lewis' and Yadav's total may give you the impression of naked aggression. But nothing could be more far from the truth.

Both Lewis and Yadav employed proper cricketing shots to garner runs and of course the awful length of the Daredevils bowlers too helped their cause. The Delhi bowlers were either too short or too full that gave Mumbai batsmen enough chance to free their arms.

However, Delhi managed to dismiss both Yadav and Lewis in quick succession and the run flow came down drastically from that point.

From 109/2 in 10.2 overs, Mumbai managed just 85 runs off the last nine overs as Delhi bowlers came up with a better effort.

And their batsmen replicated that effort - apart from the last couple of overs when the impending victory seemed to be playing on their nerves - as Delhi entered their name on the points table.