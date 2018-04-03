IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

Kolkata, April 3: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders shocked all when they decided not to retain their champion captain Gautam Gambhir for the eleventh edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.
KKR later stunned all with their decision when they named Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as captain for the upcoming season.
However, Karthik proved the team management's decision by playing that incredible knock in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh. With his explosive 8-ball 29 run innings, Karthik signalled how dangerous T20 batsman he's in.
But Karthik still has to prove himself as captain as he's been leading an IPL franchise for the first time. KKR made some ambitious purchases in this year's IPL auction. Fans would pin their hopes on the likes of Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, etc. to make it to the playoffs.
However, the team's Indian core of players seems little weak for most of them have either not played much of international games or they are no more in the national reckoning. Thus, skipper Karthik faces a challenging task in front of him to bring the best out of the Men In Purple and Gold.
Here's the Schedule of KKR for IPL 2018:
Sunday, April 8
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Tuesday, April 10
Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Saturday April 14
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Monday, April 16
Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Wednesday, April 18
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, April 21
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 16:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Friday, April 27
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, April 29
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Thursday, May 3
Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sunday, May 6
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, May 9
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 12
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 16:00 IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, May 15
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saturday, May 19
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
