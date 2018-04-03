IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

IPL Special Site | KKR Squad | Full Schedule

KKR later stunned all with their decision when they named Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as captain for the upcoming season.

However, Karthik proved the team management's decision by playing that incredible knock in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh. With his explosive 8-ball 29 run innings, Karthik signalled how dangerous T20 batsman he's in.

But Karthik still has to prove himself as captain as he's been leading an IPL franchise for the first time. KKR made some ambitious purchases in this year's IPL auction. Fans would pin their hopes on the likes of Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, etc. to make it to the playoffs.

However, the team's Indian core of players seems little weak for most of them have either not played much of international games or they are no more in the national reckoning. Thus, skipper Karthik faces a challenging task in front of him to bring the best out of the Men In Purple and Gold.

Channels: StarSports Network and Hotstar.com

Here's the Schedule of KKR for IPL 2018:

Sunday, April 8

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tuesday, April 10

Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday April 14

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday, April 16

Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday, April 18

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, April 21

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 16:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Friday, April 27

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, April 29

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday, May 3

Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday, May 6

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, May 9

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 12

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 16:00 IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, May 15

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, May 19

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad