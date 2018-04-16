IPL 2018: KKR Vs DD: Live Updates: Knight Riders lose Narine cheaply as Gambhir invites them to bat

Match Scorecard | IPL Special Site | Schedule

Although, both the matches played on Sunday (April 15) resulted in favour of teams batting first despite losing the toss, but that didn't stop Gambhir to opt to chase at Eden Gardens.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good track. Won't change much. The wicket has changed (compared to last year), if anything, it will be good to bat. Obviously an emotional moment. Will try to control it. They (KKR) have got the most loyal fans. Wouldn't have achieved whatever we could without their support. We know how destructive he (Roy) can be. This wicket will suit him as well. This is one of the best wickets in the country after Wankhede. We have one change. Chris Morris comes in place of Dan Christian," said Gambhir after the coin landed in his favour.

Karthik, meanwhile said he too would have elected to chase but he expects the team to score well, "All teams seem to be chasing. It gives us an opportunity to put runs on the board. We all expect that from ourselves - bat better. Batting with intent is something that we'll look to do. Just one change. Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson."

Karthik will face a big test as a struggling Kolkata are facing a resurgent Daredevils, led by double-title winning former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir. It is a homecoming for former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir when he will step into the ground where he's been adorned by the local crowd for so long.

After back-to-back defeats, Karthik-led KKR will be desperate for a revival, while Delhi will hope to continue their momentum after snapping a two-match losing streak in style against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

KKR: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav.

DD: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult.