IPL 2018: KXIP Vs DD: Yuvraj falls for 12; Punjab going strong in run chase after Rahul's fifty

Gambhir noted up his IPL career's 36th half-century before getting run out. A gritty knock from the left-handed opener and cameos from Rishabh Pant (28 off 13) and Chris Morris (27 off 16) helped Delhi post a respectable total. Punjab bowlers, however, did a decent job and restricted the visitors from posting a huge total.

Debutant Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/28) was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab as the 17-year-old spinner from Afghanistan kept things tight for the visitors.

Earlier, Punjab skipper R Ashwin won the toss in his first match as captain and invited Delhi Daredevils to bat first.

Ashwin showed no qualms after the coin landed in his favour and immediately opted to chase because teams chasing have done well at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

"We will be fielding first. Playing the IPL, which is one of the marquee events, and I am very happy. We have a lot of international experience. It's a new start. A decade if IPL is gone by and the franchises are looking to build a new culture and that's where me and Hodge come in. We're playing Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Mujeeb Zadran and Andrew Tye as our four overseas players," said Ashwin after winning the toss.

Gambhir, on the other hand, said it's good to be back with the franchise where he started his IPL journey.

"It's great coming back home. Hopefully, we can turn it around. Hopefully, all of us together can. It's just about trying to implement what we want to do on the field. We're playing Colin Munro, Dan Christian, Chis Morris and Trent Boult."

Playing XIs:

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

DD: Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami.