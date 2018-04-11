IPL 2018: Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals 153/5 after 17.5 overs as rain stops play

IPL Special Site | Match Report | RR Squad | DD Squad

Delhi have made two changes in their playing XI as they replaced Glenn Maxwell with Daniel Christian and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will play in place of Amit Mishra.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are going to play with the same side which played against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest IPL fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets.

The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of confidence as they enjoy a win percent of 72.73% in IPL matches here - the highest for an IPL side at their original home venue.

RR have won all of their last six games against DD. The last time DD beat RR was in 2012 in Jaipur - their only win at this venue.

Batting in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board.

Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin.

Delhi Daredevils: Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami.