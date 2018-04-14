IPL 2018: MI vs DD: Mumbai, Delhi keen to register first win

While MI went down to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad by identical one-wicket margin, Gautam Gambhir-led DD succumbed to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games. Toss could be crucial as Wankhede pitch gets slow down as the day progresses.

And Delhi Daredevils won the crucial toss and chose to field. DD skipper Gautam Gambhir said: "Looks a good wicket, not going to change much. We haven't spoken about the last game. A new game, we're none from 2. Jason Roy and Dan Christian for Morris and Munro."

His counterpart Rohit Sharma said: "Not a bad option, have to bat well and post a challenging score. Pretty simple, last two games, we haven't won the winning moments. Akila Dananjaya for Ben Cutting and Hardik Pandya for Pradeep Sangwan."

MI's batting line-up which boasts of attacking players like skipper Rohit Sharma, West Indians Elvin Lewis, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav has failed to fire in unison in the first two games.

The hosts would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been brilliant in the two games. His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers at Hyderabad, earned him the purple cap.

DD, on the other hand, also possess top batsmen but they too haven't been able to perform to their potential till now.

Expectations will be high from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi Colin Munro.

Teams (from): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.