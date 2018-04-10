IPL 2018: Pro Tamil activists protest outside stadium against CSK home matches

ALSO READ: CSK matches to be held in Chennai despite Cauvery protests: Rajeev Shukla | CSK vs KKR Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live streaming & More | IPL Special Page | IPL Schedule

The activists of T Velumurugan-led Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium, but were immediately removed by the police. The slogan-shouting activists demanded that IPL matches not be held here. The Chidambaram stadium has turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force deployed for security ahead of today's (April 10) IPL tie involving CSK and KKR.

Asking our fans not to watch IPL in Chepauk is like asking a Rajini Fan not to watch Kaala or a Thala fan not to watch his movie or telling a Thalapathy to skip a movie of their Hero. it's just for attention to say that gaining attention using a sport is the solution to CMB. — Whistle Podu Army (@WhistIePoduArmy) April 5, 2018

Velmurugan had threatened on Sunday (April 9) to hold protests outside the game venue on match day. "If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate," he had said, adding, "Cricketers knowing Tamil, please understand our sentiments."

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests for the past one week, urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Various political parties and outfits have demanded that the IPL matches be not held at a time when the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue.

After a wait of nearly 1000 days, our Lions will be roaring in the Den today! 😊💛🦁 Super Morning, Lions! #WhistlePodu #CSKReturns #CSKvsKKR #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2018

On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin. The court had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, modifying the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award of 2007. The court had also made it clear that it would not be extending the time for this on any ground. The six-week period ended on March 29.