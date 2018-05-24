IPL 2018: Qualifier 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key battles that can have a say

On the paper, Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad because of two factors - the match will take place at Eden Gardens, the home venue of KKR, and the Knight Riders are coming in with a four-match winning streak behind them.

But that does not mean Sunrisers do not have the ammunition to challenge the Knight Riders. Here Mykhel gives you a list of key battles that can make an impact on the game.

Siddharth Kaul vs Sunil Narine

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar having a mixed tournament, his pace colleague Kaul has taken the lead role. He has taken 19 wickets from 15 matches and often gave crucial breakthroughs to SRH.

But on Friday, he will be up against Knight Riders' Narine, who has given them some blazing starts and his strike rate stands at 189.14, a shade less than tournament best 190.85 by his teammate Andre Russel. The Sunrisers will be hoping that Kaul will once again do the act.

Rashid Khan vs Dinesh Karthik

The Afghanistan leg-spinner has kept the batsmen in this IPL on a tight leash while taking 18 wickets from 15 matches and his economy stands at an excellent 6.91. Generally, bowls in the middle stages of the match, Rashid will come up against Karthik, who is a pillar of strength for KKR in this tournament.

Karthik has garnered 490 runs at 54.44 at a strike rate of over 148 from 15 matches. He has played the dual role of enforcer and finisher with aplomb for Knight Riders and Rashid will have to bring all of his guile against Karthik.

Prasidh Krishna vs Kane Williamson

On a different, this could a gross mismatch. But the Karnataka youngster shouldered the responsibility of Knight Riders bowling department, taking 10 wickets from six matches. His spell had a vital role in KKR's win over Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

But he will have a worthy opponent in Kane Williamson on Friday. The Sunrisers' captain is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 685 runs at 57.08 and his strike rate is a highly acceptable 143.60.

Prasidh will have to keep Williamson silent if not dismiss him cheaply so that KKR can gain a definite edge in the match.