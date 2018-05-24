IPL 2018: Qualifier 2: KKR vs SRH: Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

While KKR ticked all the boxes during the business end of the tournament with four wins on the trot, table-toppers Sunrisers have slipped after finishing on top of the league table.

Call it complacency or the lack of performance from their middle-order, Sunrisers have lost four straight games, something that will be a cause of concern for Kane Williamson's brigade.

Arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma delivering consistently along with Rashid Khan, Sunrisers will like to extract whatever juice is available from the Eden Gardens track.

But with the momentum strongly in favour of KKR, it will need a special effort from the SRH to stop the Kolkata juggernaut and return to winning ways.

First to qualify for the play-offs eliminating Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers' slide began in Pune, when their famed bowling attack failed to defend 180 against Chennai and then went on to lose to RCB, KKR and CSK in subsequent games.

Hyderabad's problem has been their batting which is heavily reliant on skipper Kane Williamson, the current 'Orange Cap' holder with 685 runs at 57.05 average.

Their latest defeat in the Qualifier 1 will hurt them the most as they had their match in pocket with Chennai struggling at 113/8 inside 18 overs chasing 140 but Williamson's strategy to keep an over from Carlos Brathwaite at the death backfired.

Siddarth Kaul (19 wickets) has been their best bowler of the season with consistent efforts at the start as well as death.

Out for a 'golden duck' in the last match, Shikhar Dhawan (437 runs) will have to rise to the occasion but it is the middle order that has created problems for SRH.

Manish Pandey (284) and Yusuf Pathan (212) have been big flops and their inability to provide the necessary muscle in the middle overs is a concern.

There will be no such headache for KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik who will look to go unchanged unless there's any niggle in the lineup. Karthik is in the middle of the form of his life averaging 54.44 from 15 matches.

Two wins shy of winning the title, Karthik will look to go full throttle in a standout season for the softspoken Tamil Nadu cricketer.

Their biggest strength has been the team's ability to stand up and perform in case someone fails. Against the Rajasthan Royals, opener Sunil Narine failed to give the team a fiery start but Andre Russell's 25-ball 49 ensured that they end on a flourish to eliminate Royals.

Narine was ineffective as a bowler too but the likes of Kuldeep Yadav (16 wickets) and Piyush Chawla (13 wickets) held on to their tasks while Russell and young Prasidh Krishna led the pace attack.

Both KKR and SRH won once each in the round-robin league. Since their defeat at home, Kolkata have come a long way and won in Hyderabad. The winners will face Chennai in the IPL-11 summit clash in Mumbai on May 27.

Squads: Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

