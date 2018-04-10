IPL 2018: Rahane rues lack of partnership after loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: Sensational Shikhar, bowlers guide Hyderabad to an easy win over Rajasthan | Match Scorecard | IPL Special Page | IPL Schedule

"We thought on this wicket, 150-160 would have been ideal total because ball was doing the bit and medium pacers got good help. But, we didn't get that one partnership. I think we lost crucial wickets in between. Partnership was the key in between," Rahane said at the post-match press conference on Monday (April 9).

Observing that it is just the beginning of the tournament, he expressed confidence that the team would give its best in the coming matches. Replying to a query, he said the team's overseas players, including Ben Stokes, Jos Butler and D'Arcy Short, are very competent players. "I think foreigners who played, they are really good. D'Arcy Short, he did really well in Big Bash, did well for Australia recently, Joss Butler and Stokes, we all know how dangerous they are and Ben Laughlin is an experienced bowler in T20 cricket," he said.

Australia's Steve Smith stepped down as captain in the wake of the ball tampering row, and Rajasthan are now focused on achieving success with the available resources in hand. "Definitely, Steve Smith is a quality player. We are not thinking about him right now. It's all about how we can contribute."

He appreciated Sunrisers bowlers Siddharth Kaul and Billy Stanlake for their performance. "He (Kaul) bowled well. I think him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Stanlake, three of them they bowled really well. I think Siddharth Kaul, he changed his pace really well. He was bowling, hitting the length hard and that was the key aspect " he said.

We have a strong bowling attack: Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Willliamson, who took over the reins of the team following the ban on regular captain David Warner, said it is a great opportunity for him. "It is a great opportunity. Fortunate to be able to do it. Obviously, David is a huge part of this team. Fantastic performer, led the team superbly well. There are some changes this year. But, it was nice to come out and play well as a team. It's important we look to improve and grow on this performance for the next game," he said.

Our bowlers made it easy for our batsmen while our opener smashed boundaries to make this low score match interesting#SRHvRR #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/fgjYq0CiSL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2018

He said Warner is a world-class player and that his absence is a big loss for the team. "I don't think anyone can replace David. He is world class player. It is a big loss for us," he said, hoping that Wriddhiman Saha, who opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan, would be able to come up with a good performance in the coming days. Bowling is Sunrisers' strength and they did a great job in containing the Rajasthan Royals, Williamson said.

"We do have a strong bowling attack. It is a strength of us and the guys executed very well today. So, we have another challenge coming up in a few days time and it is important we look to build on that performance," he said.

Could not have asked for a better start to our IPL campaign. All the bowlers bowled brilliantly, maintaining the pressure throughout. It was a delight to watch @SDhawan25 go about the chase fearlessly with the calm & cool head of Kane. Hope to continue with the momentum #SRHvRR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 9, 2018

He said T20 format requires aggressive cricket and Dhawan, who smashed 78 runs in 57 balls, came in for praise. "T20 cricket, I suppose, requires aggressive cricket. Shikhar has been in really good space for quite some time. He had a good year last year. The intent he showed today and he has done for India was superb. It was just an outstanding performance from him to keep that pressure on the Rajasthan attack," he said.

Drop his catch and he makes sure You feel the heat with his boundaries. Congratulations to @SDhawan25 on winning the well deserved Man Of The Match award for the Opening match#SRHvRR #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/DWuIKzNJ0Q — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2018