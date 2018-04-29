IPL 2018: Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Royals restrict SRH to 151/7

The Rajasthan Royals, who have so far had a mediocre season will look to build on their incredible win last week and keep the momentum going in their IPL game against a dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals' desire to move up the pecking order got a boost following their win over Mumbai Indians in their last game, and the mid-table team will hope for a repeat show in their game against the second-placed Hyderabad team.

The Royals are aware of the challenges facing them at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, a few days after Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Kings XI Punjab to grab the second position in the standings. While SRH have won five out of their seven games so far, Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth with three victories and as many losses. Rajasthan were on their way to suffer back-to-back defeats before a superb cameo from all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham helped them stun Mumbai Indians by three wickets last Sunday.

The hosts are looking forward to skipper Ajinkya Rahane to lead them by example, and the India Test vice-captain must be eager to live up to the expectations. With his explosive hitting, the immensely talented Sanju Samson is turning out to be RR's batting mainstay, and another big one could be in the offing.

Samson is high on confidence having played a few significant knocks so far in the cash-rich league. The English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler add muscle to Rajasthan's batting, and they are always keen to have a good hit in the middle. Rajasthan's bowling department is shouldered by medium pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat Ben Laughlin and Krishnappa Gowtham, who bowls off-breaks. It may be an way game for them but Sunrisers Hyderabad will still fancy their chances.

Despite losing their skipper David Warner as a result of the one-year ban imposed on the Australian run-machine due to ball tampering, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed tremendous fighting abilities and the very impressive win ratio is proof of that.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Kane Williamson (capt), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Pitch Report:

Brett Lee: “I don’t think we’ll see a lot of spin today. There’s a good covering of grass for large parts, but there is one bare patch at one end. I think 160 is the par score here, batting first. Largely it’s a decent pitch. It’s an opportunity for the bowlers to strike with the brand new ball. The boundaries are big. They will get the ball to zip through."

Toss Report:

Tails is the call from Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson and the visitors win the toss. Sunrisers elect to bat. SRH make one change: Alex Hales comes in for Mohammad Nabi. Meanwhile Rajasthan Royals have handed a debut to Ish Sodhi. Local guy Mahipal Lomror is also set to make his debut.