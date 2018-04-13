IPL 2018: RCB Vs KXIP: Rahul-Nair recover KXIP after Umesh's fiery first spell

They had contradictory start to their campaign with a stunning defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but RCB, tonight, will look to pick their first points in the tournament by recording a win in front of the home crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli's boys will take on Ravichandran Ashwin's KXIP at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and would be eager to get to winning ways. They have met 20 times in the IPL since 2008 with KXIP having a lead of 12-8. RCB finished second best in a cliffhanger to Kolkata Knight Riders after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty.

RCB will be expecting some fireworks from Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. McCullum's confidence will be high as he has completed 9,000 T20 runs in the last match.

Skipper Virat Kohli, surprisingly, played second fiddle by scoring 31 off 33 balls, and he would like to have a better outing against KXIP.

Other top-notch batsmen like Quinton de Kock, Sarfaraz Khan and Chris Woakes, who did not get many runs under their belts, would be keen to contribute. Assisted by India's 2011 World Cup winning duo of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra as batting and bowling coaches, Kohli could think of letting Corey Anderson have a go at the bowling, given the small size of Chinnaswamy stadium.

Punjab are coming into the match with their tails up, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Local boy KL Rahul, who scripted victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, will be seeking to repeat his show, and he is playing at home. Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51.

Playing XIs:

RCB: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.