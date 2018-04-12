IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad score a thrilling last ball win over Mumbai Indians

For the record, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to overhaul Mumbai Indian's 147/8 off the last ball of the chase - Billy Stanlake hammering a boundary off Ben Cutting to seal the match with a wicket to spare.

But that was only the last act of a dramatic match. At one stage, Sunrisers Hyderabad were cruising at 73/1 in 8 overs. But the dismissal of skipper Kane Williamson opened the floodgates as Hyderabad lost four wickets for 34 runs and three of them fell to young leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who finished the match with a four-wicket haul.

Got too close to comfort in the end but that was T20 Cricket at its best. The bowlers did an excellent job in restricting MI to 147 & in the end Hooda held his nerve under pressure.Special mention to young Markande,looks a promising prospect. #OrangeArmy is a happy army #SRHvMI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 12, 2018

Markande's biggest scalp of the night was Shikhar Dhawan who looked in fine touch from the beginning. And his innings 45 off 28 balls - highest individual score from either side - with eight fours was not just about brawn but he mixed a lot of cleverness in the form of running between the wickets and percentage shots.

From 107/5, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to 136/5 in 17.4 overs. With a set-looking Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda, who showed lot of coolness during his 25-ball 35 (1x4, 1x6), the victory seemed just a matter of time.

Billy Stanlake (5* his highest score in any format) has never hit a boundary in his career in 43 matches, 13 innings!#SRHvMI#IPL2018#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 12, 2018

But Yusuf's limp pull off Jasprit Bumrah again brought a twist to the tale. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma to the combination of Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman while adding one run and at 137/9, Mumbai Indians appeared primed for a win.

It boiled down to 11 runs off the last over and Hooda slammed a six off Cutting's first ball of the 20th over to reduce the margin to 5 runs off as many balls.

Eventually, Stanlake ended a night of high drama with a mighty blow over the covers.

Earlier, asked to bat first on a slow pitch, Mumbai Indians struggled for flow from the word go against a set of spot-on bowlers and a slack pitch only added to their miseries. Both Mumbai and Sunrisers benched two big players - Hardik Pandya (knee strain) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mumbai got Cutting and Pradeep Sangwan while Hyderabad gave Sandeep Sharma a chance.

Add to that the cavalier approach of their top order - Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan - and their struggle only doubled.

We've got #MI just short of 150 thanks to all our bowlers' efforts, special mention to @sidkaul22 as he gets the purple cap #SRHvMI #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/T1ATrakryO — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 12, 2018

However, one man was impressive in particular and he was Rashid ending up with wonder figures of 4-0-13-1 and that included a stunning 18 dot balls.

The spell had telling impact, restricting Mumbai to a sub par score and confining them to another heart-breaking last over defeat after they went through a similar experience on April 7 against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.