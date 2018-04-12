IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad score a thrilling last ball win over Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 12: This edition of the Indian Premier League is just one week old. But it has already given us some heart-in-the-mouth matches and the latest in that list was the one between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians here on Thursday (April 12).
For the record, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to overhaul Mumbai Indian's 147/8 off the last ball of the chase - Billy Stanlake hammering a boundary off Ben Cutting to seal the match with a wicket to spare.
But that was only the last act of a dramatic match. At one stage, Sunrisers Hyderabad were cruising at 73/1 in 8 overs. But the dismissal of skipper Kane Williamson opened the floodgates as Hyderabad lost four wickets for 34 runs and three of them fell to young leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who finished the match with a four-wicket haul.
Markande's biggest scalp of the night was Shikhar Dhawan who looked in fine touch from the beginning. And his innings 45 off 28 balls - highest individual score from either side - with eight fours was not just about brawn but he mixed a lot of cleverness in the form of running between the wickets and percentage shots.
From 107/5, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to 136/5 in 17.4 overs. With a set-looking Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda, who showed lot of coolness during his 25-ball 35 (1x4, 1x6), the victory seemed just a matter of time.
But Yusuf's limp pull off Jasprit Bumrah again brought a twist to the tale. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma to the combination of Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman while adding one run and at 137/9, Mumbai Indians appeared primed for a win.
It boiled down to 11 runs off the last over and Hooda slammed a six off Cutting's first ball of the 20th over to reduce the margin to 5 runs off as many balls.
Eventually, Stanlake ended a night of high drama with a mighty blow over the covers.
Earlier, asked to bat first on a slow pitch, Mumbai Indians struggled for flow from the word go against a set of spot-on bowlers and a slack pitch only added to their miseries. Both Mumbai and Sunrisers benched two big players - Hardik Pandya (knee strain) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mumbai got Cutting and Pradeep Sangwan while Hyderabad gave Sandeep Sharma a chance.
Add to that the cavalier approach of their top order - Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan - and their struggle only doubled.
However, one man was impressive in particular and he was Rashid ending up with wonder figures of 4-0-13-1 and that included a stunning 18 dot balls.
The spell had telling impact, restricting Mumbai to a sub par score and confining them to another heart-breaking last over defeat after they went through a similar experience on April 7 against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.
