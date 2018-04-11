Cricket

IPL 2018: Twitterati laud Billings, 'Sir' Jadeja for CSK's thrilling 5-wicket victory over KKR

IPL 2018: Twitterati laud Billings, Sir Jadeja for CSKs thrilling 5-wicket victory over KKR

Chennai, April 11: Sam Billings played a little gem as Chennai Super Kings once again pulled off a thrilling chase beating Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in an IPL 2018 encounter, here on Tuesday night (April 10).

Chasing a stiff target of 203, CSK won the match with a ball to spare as Ravindra Jadeja deposited military medium stuff from R Vinay Kumar into stands.

The India discard bowled a forgettable final over where CSK needed 17 runs to win. This was after Englishman Billings set it up nicely with a magnificent 56 off 23 balls that five huge sixes apart from a couple of boundaries.

The pressure put by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's slow batting (25 off 28 balls) was neutralised by Billings. Chasing a target of 203 needed a blazing start and veteran Shane Watson was up for a challenge, hitting 42 off 19 balls with three fours and equal number of sixes in a 75-run opening stand with Ambati Rayudu (39 off 26 balls).

Tom Curran making his IPL debut got rid of Watson with a short ball and Rayudu was accounted by Kuldeep Yadav as he tried an inside-out shot.

Suresh Raina (14) sustained a calf muscle injury which hampered his running between the wickets with Sunil Narine sending him back. Dhoni and Billings got the chase back on track with a 54-run stand.

With 17 required in the last over, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo ensured the CSK had a perfect homecoming after a gap of three years. 'Sir Jadeja' had the last laugh as he took his team home with a stunning six and one ball to spare. Impressed with CSK's sensational finish in a massive run chase, cricketers and enthusiasts took to Twitter to laud the Yellow Brigade for a 'Whistle Podu' performance.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to CSK's win:

